A 24-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, following a fatal crash at Moruya earlier this week.
About 6.50am Monday (July 24) emergency services were called to the Princes Hwy at Moruya, where a Holden Colorado and a Suzuki Jimny had collided head-on.
The Suzuki driver, - a 33-year-old man from Narooma - was trapped in the vehicle for some time, before being freed by emergency services.
He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.
The Holden driver - a 24-year-old-man - and his 24-year-old female passenger were also treated by paramedics and taken to Moruya Hospital.
The man was later transferred to Canberra Hospital for further treatment, while the woman was released.
The 24-year-old man, who is from the Hawkesbury region, was released from hospital this week.
He attended Windsor Police Station on Saturday (July 29), and spoke with investigators before being charged with dangerous driving occasioning death.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Moruya Local Court on Friday, October 6.
His licence has also been suspended.
