UPDATE 12PM:
Police have confirmed a man has died after this morning's crash south of Moruya on the Princes Highway.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
Two other adults were treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The man is believed to be aged in his 30s.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
11AM: The Princes Highway has reopened after a two car crash south of Moruya.
A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said firefighters cut a "heavily trapped" person out of one of the vehicles which took about an hour.
Traffic is moving under alternating conditions south of Moruya as emergency services remain at the scene.
One lane is now open, with traffic taking it in turns to use this lane to travel pass the crash.
10.15AM: Paramedics are treating a male occupant of a vehicle who remains at the scene in a critical condition.
The South Coast Police District has established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
8.56AM: Motorists who cannot delay their journey could consider travelling between Bega and Batemans Bay via Cooma and Braidwood.
8.26AM: People are understood to be trapped following a car crash at Moruya.
The two vehicle crash occurred near Donnellys Road on the Princes Highway about 6.50am today (July 24).
Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are warned of heavy traffic and significant delays as the highway is currently closed in both directions.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area or delay their journey as there are no suitable diversions.
