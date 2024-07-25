Pop on some cosy slippers for National Aunties and Uncles Day in Batemans Bay

Friday, July 26 is CareSouth's National Aunties and Uncles Day with the theme 'Warm hearts, warm feet".
To raise awareness of this important early intervention strategy, CareSouth is asking the community to wear slippers to work this Friday to celebrate National Aunties and Uncles Day.
CareSouth's Aunties and Uncles program connects children, young people and families with carefully matched volunteers
Aunties and Uncles is the organisation's longest running program, and also one of its most successful, offering services in Batemans Bay as well as the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Goulburn
Volunteers provide guidance and mentoring through simple acts of kindness and small moments of support.
Maree Wright has been an Aunties and Uncles program volunteer for the past year and the experience has enriched her life.
"Aunties and Uncles is such a valuable program," Maree said.
"It has allowed us to make a difference in a child's life through simple things like playing basketball out the front with my kids, going to the park or jumping on the trampoline.
"I think that comparing what we do in the Aunties and Uncles program to a pair of cosy slippers is very fitting.
"Slippers are like a warm hug for your feet, they make you feel safe, snug and supported.
"That's what we do too as an Aunty or Uncle, we wrap kids in warmth, we are an extra layer of support for them."
The Aunties and Uncles program, which has been running for nearly 30 years but receives no funding, reduces the risk of children entering the child protection system and makes an incredible difference in the lives of children and volunteers.
CareSouth carer engagement and support team leader, Rebecca Henderson is calling on the community to get behind this "wonderful" program once again.
"Aunties and Uncles allows young people to share new experiences, or just everyday things, that can help them navigate challenges, build resilience and develop important social and emotional skills."
To Help spread the word about the positive impact Aunties and Uncles has on improving the lives of children and families, CareSouth is asking the community to post photos with the #auntiesandunclesday (don't forget to tag CareSouth).
Children aged 3 to 12, whose families are experiencing isolation, stress or vulnerability, can be referred to the program by parents, teachers, psychologists or other support networks by contacting CareSouth's call centre on 1300 554 260.
Volunteer mentors, including students and grandparents, can also contact the call centre to be assessed to join the program.
