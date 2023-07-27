Grumpy Old Man: we should sink our teeth into the joy of childhood

My grandson came bursting into my room the other day, excitedly telling me how one of his teeth had fallen out.
He was bursting with pride and joy about what had happened, how it was a sign that he was getting older because his baby teeth were being dislodged.
And there was, of course, the excitement of a pending visit from the Tooth Fairy.
But it made me stop and wonder if a person of my vintage would get just as excited about a tooth falling out, as a sign of getting older.
Probably not, and certainly no Tooth Fairy for us.
But after listening to my grandchildren constantly laughing and playing, I wonder at what age do we lose that simple joy about all aspects of life, the sense of awe and wonder about everything the world has to offer.
Because it seems to me that children just know things - things that we forget as adults.
Or maybe as adults we feign some level of maturity or sophistication that we use as an excuse for denying the things that we really want.
As an example children know the best piece of chicken to eat is the drumstick - it is easy to pick up and eat, and is delicious.
But as adults we discuss the merits of other cuts, how to cook them to ensure they retain all their natural juices, different marinades and coatings and all he rest, all while we stare at the drumsticks wanting to be the first to take a tasty bite.
Of course, we do this because there is more to a chicken than a drumstick, and we have to work out ways of preparing the rest while waiting for scientists to come up with a way of crossing a chicken with an octopus to ensure there are drumsticks for all.
Children also know the best thing to drink of a cold night is hot chocolate.
However as we become adults we tend to shy away from hot chocolate, dismissing it as a children's drink, and instead settling for other. less pleasing drinks - even is we do sometimes satisfy our childhood cravings by sprinkling powdered chocolate all over the top of coffees.
Let a child near a jumping castle and see their eyes light up, while the adults stand back.
In all this I wonder what would happen is we went back to doing the things we did as children to find joy in life.
What would happen if we went back to playing in parks, drawing hopscotch grids on footpaths, bouncing endlessly on jumping castles until we were out of breath, making the most of play equipment, laughing endlessly at everything and nothing?
Would it be fun for adults to jump in ball pits? I don't know, I've never been in one, and quite possibly never will.
I often think of the scene from the movie Patch Adams, where an old woman gets her dying wish to be in a swimming pool full of pasta, or noodles as the American refer to them, with everyone laughing in delight.
Maybe if we did more of those things we would rekindle the joy of childhood.
And drinking hot chocolate - rich, thick and sweet.
Just not too sweet, or otherwise we might have to explore the joy of teeth falling out.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
