Eurobodalla Shire Council's new monthly meeting schedule

Eurobodalla Council's new monthly meeting cycle will get underway in August, starting with a Public Access session on Tuesday.
The council voted last month to move from fortnightly to monthly meetings, and to include the Public Forum session - where community members can address Council about agenda items - within the meeting itself.
The council meetings will now be held on the third Tuesday of the month starting at 12.30pm, while Public Access, which allows community members to present to councillors on any council-related matter, will take place on the first Tuesday from 10am.
The council meeting agendas are published on the council's website the Wednesday before the meeting, with agenda highlights shared on Facebook and with local media.
Community members are required to register for Public Access and Public Forum by midday of the Monday before the session.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person at the council chamber in Moruya, or watch the meeting live online. Meetings are also recorded and available to watch on the council's website.
Councillors this month resumed their regular Councillor Catch Ups, providing an informal opportunity to chat with residents in their neighbourhood. These are held on the third Wednesday of the month, the day after the Council Meeting, and alternated at locations around the shire. Councillors were in Narooma this month, and the August Catch Up will be held in Tomakin.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the new monthly schedule and Public Forum and Public Access arrangements meant less waiting around for community members and more seamless debate for councillors.
"Big time gaps between sessions have been removed and that makes for a better use of everyone's time," he said.
"And councillors are pleased that Public Forum will now be held within the Council Meeting, meaning the session will be minuted and recorded as part of the meeting, and that presenters don't need to wait around to hear their item debated.
"It's a good result, and councillors are grateful to the community members who contributed to the debate on this matter."
Agendas, minutes, meeting dates, and information about presenting to the council and Councillor Catch Ups can be found at www.esc.nsw.gov.au/meetings
