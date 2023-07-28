Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eurobodalla Shire Council's new monthly meeting schedule

Updated July 28 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:41pm
Councillors will now meet monthly and encourage community members to register for Public Access and Public Forum by midday the Monday before a session. Picture supplied.
Eurobodalla Council's new monthly meeting cycle will get underway in August, starting with a Public Access session on Tuesday.

