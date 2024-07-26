Wallaga Lake Bridge reopens after major restoration work

Major work on Wallaga Lake Bridge will finish this weekend and Transport for NSW wants to hear from the community about its experience during the project.
Major maintenance and restoration work on the bridge began in March 2024 and included two periods of extended full closures.
Transport for NSW had initially proposed several months of a 24/7 closure, but rethought its approach after community opposition.
A Transport spokesperson said the bridge would reopen to traffic on Monday, July 29, as the project moved into the final stage of work.
It will remain under traffic lights and a reduced speed limit as final minor works were carried out.
"We thank the community for their support and patience while we carried out major work under the two stages of full road closures," the spokesperson said.
"We were able to work efficiently under the closures and in that time replaced large super structure elements and made an early start on finishing work, while council was also able to carry out patching work on the southern road approach.
"We are pleased to be reopening the bridge as planned, under stop/slow arrangements, to continue work on the final stages of replacing road pavement, water and sewer services, installing handrails, final work beneath the bridge and sealing the bridge deck."
Transport for NSW said with the conclusion of major works on Sunday, the free bus service provided during the bridge closures would come to an end the same day.
Even though the bridge will reopen to traffic, motorists were advised to continue to drive to conditions, allow an additional five minutes' travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
A reduced load limit of 22.5 tonnes was in place for the protection of the bridge.
In addition, all road users travelling with wide loads were advised to detour via Cobargo using Wallaga Lake Road, Bermagui Road and the Princes Highway, while final works were carried out.
The pedestrian walkway on Wallaga Lake Bridge will close as the bridge returns to operating conditions.
Finishing work will include work to piles that was unable to be completed during the full closures and was expected to be finished by late-September, weather permitting.
The project site will demobilise considerably during this time, and parking will be reinstated at Payne's Island.
The spokesperson said Transport was seeking feedback from the community on its experience with communication, services, and dealings with the department during this work.
"We want to know what you thought worked, what didn't or how you found our staff during any of your interactions," the spokesperson said.
"This feedback is extremely valuable for us and will guide planning for major work at other projects in the future."
Feedback was welcome online at haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/wallaga-lake-bridge and will close 5pm on August 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.