We don't want capes and accolades, we want fair pay say South Coast nurses

When clinical nurse specialist Donna Thomson was a girl, all she wanted to be was a mum and a nurse.
She fulfilled both of these dreams when six years ago, having had her children, she graduated with a nursing degree and joined the ranks of NSW nurses.
Donna and her mother, former nurse Gail Fletcher, attended the Southern NSW nurses and midwives rally on Wednesday, July 24 to lend their support and fight for a 15 per cent one year pay increase.
The rally was just one of a series being held by NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) this week calling for the increase.
Nurses also rallied outside the South East Regional Hospital in Bega the same day.
Donna works between Moruya and Bega hospitals and said she loved nursing.
"My mum will tell you from the minute I was born I wanted to be a nurse and I wanted to be a mum," she said.
"I am so passionate for nursing, I love it, it's something I've always wanted.
"I'm very lucky to be able to do it in this beautiful hospital with these amazing people."
Donna was vocal at the rally, leading the chants that called for the NSW government to 'fix the mess' and for nurses to 'stand up fight back'.
"The fact that we have to fight to get this money is ridiculous," she said.
"Victoria and ACT have much better money and much better conditions."
Such was Donna's dedication to her job, living in the small town of Belowra she regularly drove between 1.5-2 hours to work. Her car fuel bill can cost up to $1000 per month.
Donna said she was fortunate not to have a HECs debt, but this was not the case for other recent graduates.
The 1pm rally was chosen to coincide with staff breaks, and align with the own-time parameters of the rallies.
Across the road from Moruya hospital, nurses, midwives and their supporters - doctors, community members, ex-nurses and family - gathered on the verge.
NSWNMA Eurobodalla Hospitals branch secretary, and nurse of 15 years, Samantha Moffitt said nurses had been shamefully taken for granted by both sides of government.
"We worked through a global pandemic and they gave us hero capes," she said.
"So 11.5 per cent of this is back pay, so this gives us a 3.5 per cent pay rise, not even in line with the cost of living.
"We should be asking for more; this is the bare minimum that they should be giving us.
"Recognising us for what we have done and the sacrifices we have made for the community."
In response to the rallies, a NSW government spokesperson said the government would work "closely and constructively with workers and their unions".
"Since taking office, the NSW government has invested heavily in the health workforce including major priorities identified by the union and workforce," the spokesperson said.
"Last year the NSW government abolished the wages cap and delivered the largest pay rise for nurses and midwives in over a decade, with the majority of NSWNMA members voting to accept this 4.5 per cent wages offer.
"The number of nurses has increased by over 2000 FTE [full time equivalent] since taking office (to a total of over 56,000 FTE) and the retention rate has improved by one percentage point to 93.5 per cent"
The increases and improvements did not seem apparent to staff on the wards in Moruya.
"We are haemorrhaging nurses over the border, we cannot keep them," Samantha said.
"New grads leave, we can't even keep them anymore - we can't get staff."
