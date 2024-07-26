Fantastic plastic solutions for Eurobodalla residents

With Plastic Free July drawing to a close let's talk about waste, specifically plastic.
Embracing the month-long campaign, Eurobodalla Shire Council's sustainability and environment education teams ran workshops to encourage residents to re-think their use of plastic.
Sustainability supervisor at Eurobodalla Shire Council, Alex King, believed there was still time to "break plastic reliant habits" and pick up new skills.
"It's not about completely breaking free from plastic, as that can be overwhelming and prevent me from making any change at all," she said.
"Each year I pick one thing I want to focus on whether it be a particular product or a cupboard in my house.
"I can learn to bake sourdough or buy loaves direct from a local baker wrapped in paper, or I can focus on the laundry cupboard exploring different plastic free laundry detergents."
Alex believed Plastic Free July contributed to the wider conversation about waste.
"It's scary, but also really exciting," she said.
"I don't see waste as 'waste' - I see it as a resource.
"Forever we have just had this linear progression of everything,
"Use it for 10 seconds then landfill - it's a bit senseless."
Once an end product, left by the kerb, picked up by the garbos and never seen or heard of again, waste was now a huge part of our daily lives and conversations.
Slowly the tide was turning, and waste was being re-framed.
It's a problem, it's a solution and it was also being recognised as a resource.
Waste was also a career path for Alex, who has an undergraduate degree in commerce, majoring in sustainable business, and a masters in sustainability.
Not allowing herself to get overwhelmed by the enormity of waste, Alex called herself a "radical optimist".
She said she was excited for the council's goal of net zero emissions for Eurobodalla by 2050, but acknowledged there was significant work to be done.
Just more than a month ago, council reintroduced soft plastic recycling to the shire, opening up collection points at Surf Beach, Moruya and Brou waste management facilities.
A shipping container was already two thirds full of soft plastics diverted from landfill.
From here, RecycleSmart would transport the waste to APR Plastics in Victoria, for processing by their pyrolysis plant.
The end result was oil for plastic manufacturing, and a gas byproduct used to fuel the pyrolysis plant machinery.
Alex said she was hopeful the community would embrace the new soft plastic stream.
"We really do encourage residents to form groups and share that responsibility within their community or their streets or their community," she said.
"And that takes the onus of having to go to the transfer station every week [individually]."
Alex also hoped residents, seeing the amount of soft plastic they collect, may be prompted to address their single use plastic habits.
"If you are a household needing to drop off every week, how can we explore options to reduce the use of soft plastics in the household?" Alex said.
