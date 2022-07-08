Broulee Dolphins GOD Squad set to face the Cauliflower Club XV

It's exciting times for the Broulee Dolphins RUFC as they will play host to the Cauliflower Club XV in an action-packed weekend later this year.
The Cauliflower Club (CCXV) is a national organisation made up of retired rugby players (including former Wallabies) who use their profile to support grassroots rugby and raise money for a series of charities.
The CCXV was formed in 2017 with their inaugural charity match being a clash with the Cooma Rugby Old Boys.
The group is committed to providing sporting and recreational equipment to enhance the lives of those with a disability, with a emphasis on sporting related injuries.
On August 6, the CCXV will take on our very own Broulee Dolphins' 'GOD Squad' which stands for the 'Golden Oldie Dolphins.'
The main event match will form part of a whole club gala day with games going ahead for both junior and senior teams as well as Junior Rugby Skill Sessions and a Charity Dinner event which will be sure to draw a huge crowd.
Throughout the morning, all five of the Dolphins Junior Boys (Under 12s, 15s and 18s) and Girls (Under 14s and 16s) teams will take the field as part of the ACT Junior Rugby Union Competition.
At the same time as these matches, the Cauliflower Club members will be hosting the aforementioned coaching clinics for all Junior Players.
Then to kick off the afternoon's schedule, the GOD Squad will battle against the Cauliflower XV in what will be a can't miss match.
To end the day, the Dolphins Senior team will take the field for their own match in front of hopefully a big home crowd.
Broulee Dolphins coach and CCXV member, Ian Filmer said he's super excited for the day and said it's going be a fantastic local event.
"It's super great to have the Cauliflower Club coming to the coast because they normally play out in regional country areas," he said.
Filmer made his debut for the CCXV last year at Bowral, saying it was such a tremendous event to be involved in.
"To go out there and help support a cause that assists with mental health, people with disabilities and sporting injuries of all kinds was just really special," he said.
"I'm going to cop it on both sides during the weekend. A couple of the Broulee boys will be wanting to put a cheeky on me and some of the old boys will be wanting to do the same, it should be good fun."
Filmer said it's an event you're not going to want to miss, and one that people travel will from around the country to attend.
"There's going to be a fair few people travelling a fair distance, including some from Melbourne," he said.
"It brings a lot of people from a lot of different walks of life together for a common goal."
The Broulee Dolphins are hoping for a big crowd on the day, and can't wait to see everyone get around supporting the Cauliflower Club XV's charity endeavours.
The gala day will be held at Captain Oldrey Park on August 6.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
