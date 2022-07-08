Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Broulee Dolphins GOD Squad set to face the Cauliflower Club XV

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCXV: The Cauliflower Cup team in Forbes, in 2018. Broulee will host the team for the first time on August 6. Picture: Steve Adamson

It's exciting times for the Broulee Dolphins RUFC as they will play host to the Cauliflower Club XV in an action-packed weekend later this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.