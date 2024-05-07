100 years ago: Lloyd's Circus plays to packed house

Motor cars must now have number plates affixed in front. No new motor vehicles with left hand steering will be accepted for registration in NSW after June next.
The rule that telephone subscribers must give the number they require instead of merely asking for a certain person, is henceforth to be strictly enforced.
Lloyd's circus played to a full house on Friday night. The equestrian contests arranged for local riders created no end of amusement. For his clever exhibition of riding almost round the ring while standing on a bareback horse when cantering, Mr Jack Buckley, jnr, was awarded a prize. The small boys met their superior in Keith Parbery, who remained longest on the bucking donkey, and for which he was awarded with a cash prize.
A committee meeting of the Moruya A and P Society was held on Wednesday afternoon, the members present being Messrs D Hutchinson (chair), JR Milne, LD Collett, A Russell, GC Mercer and E Collett.
Included in the correspondence was a letter from Mrs P Lynch in reference to a prize ticket having been placed on her sponge cake, and demanding the prize money. The Secretary was instructed to write to Mrs Lynch and explain that Mrs JW McIntosh's name appears in the book and also on the second prize ticket.
Seven persons having guessed the weight of the bullock at the recent show, it was decided to draw for the prize, Norman Sly being the successful one.
Mr HR McWilliam who has purchased Tuross from Mr C Stockmann, has arrived in Moruya, accompanied by a surveyor and a photographer, and will commence the work of subdividing the estate.
So incensed are our shippers at the action of the Navigation Department in ignoring the offer of Captain Andrews to pilot the steamer Narani over the Moruya bar, and in refusing to allow a vessel to enter until every particle of the Benandra wreck has been removed, that a public indignation meeting has been convened
Consumers have to pay the extra freight from Bateman's Bay, in consequence of which their purchases are considerably curtailed; our farmers, particularly those with livestock such as pigs, are compelled to keep on feeding the animal although they were in marketable condition a month ago.
