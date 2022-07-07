Basketball NSW is issuing a call for girls of the Eurobodalla to channel their inner Michael Jordan, get onto the court and shoot some hoops in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.
The organisation is running a free I am a Girl - Come 'n' Try session for young women to try out basketball for the first time, learn some skills and have loads of fun.
Basketball NSW southern development officer Ben Bagoly has run these women-exclusive sessions many times across southern NSW and said they were always a fantastic day of fun.
"They are always a positive experience," he said. "It creates an environment where girls feel more comfortable and can just concentrate on having fun."
He ran a camp in Batemans Bay in 2021, and in Cooma earlier this year.
For 14 of the 50 girls who attended the session in Cooma, it was their first time ever stepping on the court. They have all signed up to keep playing, and are continuing to love the sport. Mr Bagoly has come to expect such a positive uptake after every camp.
He said basketball was a great sport for girls to play.
"You can play it socially, competitively, in the school yard or at home alone - it is a great sport," he said.
"It sets girls up with an active and healthy lifestyle for the rest of their lives."
The day aims to remove the barriers of cost and worry that so often prevent women engaging in sport.
"We need more women involved in sport," Mr Bagoly said.
I am a Girl - Come 'n' Try is at Moruya Basketball Stadium on Thursday July 14 in two age sessions:
Afterwards, Indigenous Basketball Australia - the charity founded by Boomers captain Patty Mills - is running a session for anyone aged 7 to 18.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
