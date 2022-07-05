Eurobodalla netballers robbed by weather at state titles

The netballers of the Eurobodalla have been again robbed of a chance at state titles thanks to the recent torrid weather.
However, it was one day more than the previous two years - which were cancelled as a result of COVID-19, so there is a silver lining with the girls actually being able to get a full day of high level netball in.
The U13s and U14s teams travelled to Baulkham Hills along with 17 other teams from around the state to compete for the division three title at the HART Junior State Titles last weekend.
Following a full assessment of the venue on Sunday June 3, the rest of the tournament was cancelled after it was deemed too dangerous for the athletes to continue playing.
While day two and three were cancelled, lets catch you up on how the girls performed in day one.
UNDER 13s
The U13 girls started their state campaign in strong fashion with a dynamite win over Parramatta Auburn, 14-3, it was a dominant display that showcased the teams skill and chemistry.
Following up from their first win, the Eurobodalla girls put on another strong display against Mount Druitt, securing their second straight win, 18-7.
The good times just kept on rolling in round three as Lismore & District were yet again no match for the Eurobodalla girls, winning the match 16-6.
Their fourth match of the day was extremely competitive, going up against a talented Griffith side.
It was a back and forth affair, that neither side could get the upper hand on, with the final score reading a draw at 11-11.
The final match of the day was unfortunately a loss for Eurobodalla, surrendering a tight game against Grafton, 10-6.
It was a fantastic campaign for the young guns who will sure to come back next year, bigger and better than ever.
The girls finished overall in third place with a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.
UNDER 14s
The U14 Eurobodalla girls started their campaign with a strong performance out of the gates, with a local derby win over the Southern Highlands, 18-11.
In the second round against Tamworth, the girls yet again played dynamically, securing the win 15-11 in a close battle.
Next in a real neighbour battle, the Eurobodalla took down Shoalhaven convincingly, 14-7.
However the challenge against Cessnock proved too great as the girls were unable to stop their attack, losing the match 20-13.
In their final match of the day, the girls battled hard in a game against Coffs Harbour, with the match ending in a draw, 10-10.
Mirroring the U13s, the U14s finished with a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, good for a fifth place finish in the competition.
Congratulations to all the girls that played and hopefully next year the girls will be able to play a full tournament.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
