Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

History behind century-old Royal Easter Show trophy, photo

GE
By Glenn Ellard
May 8 2024 - 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A highlight of Nowra Show Society's recent annual meeting on was the handing over of a significant trophy won at the 1922 Royal Easter Show with the involvement of Shoalhaven A&H members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.