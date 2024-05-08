Truckies need space to keep you safe on the Kings Highway

This being Road Safety week, Eurobodalla Council road safety officer Katherine Buttsworth wants all drivers to take the road safety pledge.
She said it was a simple commitment but one that paid big dividends in reducing road trauma.
"I invite all road users to take the pledge - to put away mobile phones, refrain from speeding or driving while tired or under the influence, and protect vulnerable road users by slowing down and making space," Ms Buttsworth said.
"We've recently had another crash on the Kings Highway. We definitely need to be better at sharing the road with heavy vehicles."
Ms Buttworth recently returned from the launch of the Kings Highway Road Safety Partnership program for 2024, at the Brooks Hill rest stop near Bungendore last Wednesday.
Eurobodalla Council was a driving force in the partnership that also included Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council, ACT Police, NSW Police, the ACT Government and Transport for NSW.
This year's theme was 'Don't get in a truckie's face, give them space'.
Ms Buttsworth said commuters on the Kings Hwy were welcome to drop in to a rest-stop workshop at Ryrie Park, Braidwood between 10am and 2pm on Friday, May 10, for refreshments and a chat about fatigue management and Kings Highway road safety.
"It's also a great opportunity for drivers to complete a short survey - and possibly win a swag," she added.
"I'd love to see all the shire's road users take the pledge and drive so they and others survive."
Take the pledge online as a commitment to safer roads and to gently honour those who have been lost.
The Kings Highway Road Safety Partnership is made possible by funding from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
