Telstra extends 3G closure deadline to August 31

Telstra has announced it will extend the deadline of its 3G network shutoff by two months to ensure every customer has had ample opportunity to upgrade their devices.
Telstra was scheduled to switch off its outdated 3G network on June 30, with any customer still reliant on that service set to lose connectivity after that date.
However, this week the telco said it would now switch off 3G two months later, on August 31, and encouraged any remaining 3G customers to ensure they upgrade their devices to ones that were 4G or 5G compatible.
"Connectivity is becoming more and more important to the way we all live and work, and we are excited to help all Australians transition to 4G and 5G mobile networks which are faster, more reliable, and more resilient," Telstra said on its website.
"But we have to make sure everyone is ready to make this transition together - and we know some of our customers are still working through the steps they need to take to upgrade their devices.
"That's why we've decided to provide more time and further support."
NSW Farmers Rural Affairs Committee Chair Deb Charlton said the announcement by Telstra had come as a relief to many in rural parts of the state, who faced the prospect of being disconnected come June 30.
"With many farmers often working alone and a long way from help, switching off the 3G network without proper community engagement and support would spell disaster for many in the bush," Ms Charlton said.
"A huge range of farm machinery, as well as mobile phones, could also stop functioning if not upgraded in time for the network shutdown - leaving farmers without the tools they need to grow food and bringing agricultural operations to a grinding halt."
With a range of machinery, devices and landlines potentially affected, Ms Charlton urged all telecommunications providers to engage communities on the network switchoff to ensure a smooth and safe transition in August.
If your device is 3G only, if it does not support Voice over 4G (VoLTE), or if it is 4G enabled but hardwired to use 3G for emergency calls, then you need to upgrade before the 3G closure to stay connected.
This will also affect medical devices and other hardware connected to Telstra's 3G network, from EFTPOS terminals to farm machinery.
"If the 3G shutdown impacts you, you will likely have already heard from us," Telstra posted on its website.
"But we've also developed an easy to use SMS tool to check if your phone needs an upgrade."
If you're a Telstra customer, or if you have a device that uses Telstra's mobile network, you can find out if your mobile phone is impacted by texting the numeral '3' to the number 3498.
The response will give you the all clear if your phone is already 4G or 5G compatible, but if it's only a 3G phone the text message will offer additional advice on what you will need to do in order to have mobile service after August 31.
In addition, soon customers yet to upgrade will hear a short message on impacted mobiles when making an outgoing call as a reminder you need to act.
This pre-recorded message will only be removed once you've upgraded.
For any questions or to clarify concerns, contact Telstra here.
