Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

South Coast man takes on Australia's most famous desert race

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 7 2022 - 9:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Lavis with his wife Carly and their son Chase at the Finke Desert Race last month. Picture: supplied

Imagine taking an infant on a four-day road-trip to the middle of the country. Now imagine tearing around the outback at break-neck speeds in a specialised buggy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.