Helping sports clubs play the long game

Eurobodalla Shire Council is launching a new Sports Resource Kit to help local sports clubs plan for their future, as well as financial incentives to help them gain a competitive edge.
Funded by a grant from the Commonwealth and NSW Government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement, the Kit provides local clubs with assistance in club management.
The kit includes information on local grant opportunities and how to apply, templates for future planning, and sports management tips, tricks and checklists and was curated in response to feedback from clubs provided in 2021.
The council's recreation development coordinator Tina Smith said COVID had changed the way people spent their down time, with negative effects on sports clubs.
"Active recreation is now competing with club sport for people's leisure time," she said.
"Our committees need support."
She said the council wanted to support local clubs where they could.
"We know clubs bring significant benefits to our shire, connecting communities and improving our health and wellbeing, so it's vital our clubs are supported to remain sustainable into the future," she said.
In addition to the Kits, the council is also launching a new financial incentive program rewarding clubs that embed planning and sustainability into their operations.
Sports clubs can pick up their free kit and learn more about the program at a project launch at Moruya Golf Club on Tuesday May 24 from 5-7pm.
Bookings are required for catering purposes via Eventbrite.
More information about the Future-proofing sport in Eurobodalla project is available on the council website.
