It is going to be easier than ever for Eurobodalla residents to use a reusable cup for their daily coffee after a partnership between Eurobodalla Shire Council and south coast start up Green Caffeen.
Green Caffeen began in Kiama in 2018 and has created a system for reusable cups similar to loaning a book from your local library.
Cafes using the system have cups in stock at the café washed and ready to go.
Customers use an app to loan a cup from the café, which they can return at a later date. The app permits customers to have two cups loaned at any one time.
"Green Caffeen removes the two common excuses for not using a reusable coffee cup - 'I forgot to bring it with me' and 'I haven't washed my cup yet'," Green Caffeen director Martin Brooks said.
Mr Brooks said Australia sent an estimated one billion single-use cups to landfill annually, and Green Caffeen wanted to make it easier than ever to reduce that number.
The council's waste services manager Nathan Ladmore said Green Caffeen would help Eurobodalla residents break their single-use habit once and for all.
"We love our coffee here on the coast, and so many wonderful local cafés are already supporting the bring-your-own-cup revolution," he said.
He hoped to see as many cafés as possible supporting the initiative.
Green Caffeen is already used in more than 700 cafés across Australia, and has similar programs in Queanbeyan-Palerang, Wingecarribee and Snowy Valleys local government areas.
Green Caffeen is encouraging cafés in the Eurobodalla to register before their shire-wide launch on June 8.
To celebrate the launch of this partnership, Green Caffeen will be shouting free coffee at all participating Eurobodalla cafés on June 8.
For more information about Green Caffeen, or to register, visit their website.
