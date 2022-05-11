Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

'Like a rat race getting on the freeway': Local petition calls for decreased speed limits on George Bass Drive

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 11 2022 - 3:50am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stretch of George Bass Drive Mr Stone is targetting for decreased speed limits

Local residents have started a petition calling for reduced speed limits along George Bass Drive from Tomakin to Guerilla Bay after Transport NSW changed limits on the road near Broulee.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.