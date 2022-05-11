Local residents have started a petition calling for reduced speed limits along George Bass Drive from Tomakin to Guerilla Bay after Transport NSW changed limits on the road near Broulee.
Tomakin local Nick Stone has lived in the area for eight years, witnessing a great increase in the amount of houses being built and residents accessing beach-suburbs through George Bass Drive.
Advertisement
Transport NSW reduced the 100km per hour speed limit to 80 km per hour along George Bass Drive from Broulee Road to Tomakin earlier this year, and Mr Stone was motivated to start the petition so the changes would be continued north to Guerilla Bay.
"Once the ball was rolling with the partial road change, it seemed crazy to not at least consider taking it further," Mr Stone said.
READ MORE:
He started the Change.org petition, addressed to Bega MP Dr Michael Holland, on May 10 and amassed almost 50 signatures within the first 24 hours.
He said the current 100km per hour speed limit had been "dangerous for many years" and he had had many close calls.
"It's like a rat race getting on to the freeway," he said.
"It is difficult to get out onto George Bass Drive at the corners when cars are bearing down on you at 100 km per hour.
"Boats, caravans and heavy vehicles take a while to get up to speed. It's dangerous."
Mr Stone said most residents he had spoken to had experienced close misses, or had to slam on the breaks when a car pulled out slowly in front of them.
In the petition, Mr Stone said "there is nothing about this stretch of road that looks like it's suitable for 100km per hour".
The petition said the recent changes to limits near Broulee were "made only in reaction to officially recorded past accidents and casualties".
"It would be refreshing to see preventative action and forward thinking used to make such decisions," the petition said.
Mr Stone hopes the changes create more livable beach suburbs into the future, making it more pleasant for residents to cycle and walk beside the road
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.