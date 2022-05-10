Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor have promised Batemans Bay will benefit from 1 of 50 new Medicare clinics across Australia

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local resident Jon Francy, Richard Marles, Fiona Phillips and Mark Butler at the announcement in Batemans Bay on May 10

Batemans Bay will benefit from one of 50 bulk billed, Medicare Urgent Care Clinics across Australia in an election promise by Labor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.