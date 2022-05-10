Batemans Bay will benefit from one of 50 bulk billed, Medicare Urgent Care Clinics across Australia in an election promise by Labor.
Federal Labor promised to invest $135 million across four years to trial 50 Medicare Urgent Care Clinics all around Australia, including one at Batemans Bay.
Shadow Minister for Health and Aging Mark Butler made the announcement in Batemans Bay on May 10.
The funding enables existing GP clinics to lift the level of their services to be able to provide for bulk billing and be open with extended hours.
The clinics would provide an alternative to doctors and emergency departments for residents needing urgent, but not life-threatening, care.
They would treat sprains and broken bones, cuts, wounds, insect bites, minor ear and eye problems and minor burns.
Mr Butler said specific funding for the clinics would be based on the areas they were in and Labor would work with the NSW Government and local health authorities to determine the best location for the clinic in the area.
Care at the clinics would be bulk billed and based at GP surgeries and Community Health Centres.
Mr Butler said the new clinic would ease pressure on hospital emergency departments in the Eurobodalla.
"Medicare is the bedrock of our health system and by using it to help take the pressure off hospital emergency departments we can make the whole system stronger," he said.
He said nurses and doctors in emergency departments would be made more free to deal with life-threatening injuries.
When asked how Labor would attract staff to work at the facility, Mr Butler said cuts to Medicare had made general practice an unattractive place to work.
"Announcements like this are one way to start to rebuild the level of general practice in this country," he said.
"We are focusing on strengthening Medicare."
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said the south coast was in the middle of a "full-blown healthcare crisis" and the announcement would "make a real difference in people's lives".
"It should be getting easier, not harder, to see a GP," she said. "But the out of pocket cost to see one is getting even higher."
She said the new clinic would make it easier for people to see a GP and increase access to bulk billing.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Richard Marles said there had been 900 cuts and changes to Medicare rebates during the Morrison government.
Each of the clinics around the country would differ in size and structure, and be tailored to meet the needs of the community.
The Batemans Bay clinic would be open seven days a week from at least 8am to 10pm.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
