Congo Rd North decision on hold, Council opts for community consultation

Residents of Congo asked to come to the discussion table, and that's exactly where they are heading.
Eurobodalla Shire Council has resolved to defer its decision on the future of Congo Rd North for three months, to allow for a formal community consultation on the longstanding issue.
The motion to defer was carried 8-1.
Community members stepped up to council's public forum on Tuesday, voicing their concerns about the two options laid out for councillors, and making their case for more discussion.
Seven people spoke to issues surrounding Congo Rd North, including emergency access, environmental concerns, older residents with driving restrictions, and existing sand mining.
Each called for Council to defer its decision and discuss other possible options with the community.
In discussion on the motion during Tuesday's council meeting, immediately after the public forum, Councillor Anthony Mayne said the council was facing a complex matter with decades of history behind it.
"I'd like to take a more informed position, and like the idea of council and community working together on a complex matter," he said.
"There is a lot of history here, a lot of water under the bridge, and I think we would benefit from a deferment."
Establishing the section of Congo Rd North - which sits on private property - as a declared public road has been up for discussion at council since 1999.
An agreement was never reached between council and the land owner.
Council officially closed the road in late 2021 at the landowner's request, citing concerns around public liability; Congo residents staged a protest in response.
Cr Rob Pollock voted against Tuesday's deferral motion. He said the sheer complexity of the issue has left it unsolved for decades, and doubted further consultation would render a resolution.
"The reason the road hasn't been formalised is non-agreement from the landowner... it's not a simple land piece like we heard from presenters," he said.
"When you're deferring this, look at all the issues that are pertinent to a potential solution, because it ain't simple. I think the chances of coming to a resolution after three months are probably zip."
Mayor Mathew Hatcher added to the record that he also received correspondence from community members who wished for the road to stay closed.
Residents who spoke at the public forum called for council to have an independent review of possible options for Congo Rd North.
Council did not move for an independent review in its motion, because there is no allocation in the current budget. Mayor Hatcher informed councillors any amendments to the budget would need to come back before council.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
