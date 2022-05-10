Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Public access, live online: Council's new code of practice up for exhibition

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 11 2022 - 3:51am, first published May 10 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE ONLINE: Eurobodalla Shire Council has changed its Code of Meeting Practice to mandate all public forums and public access sessions be live streamed. The new code is now up for public exhibition.

The Eurobodalla's public forums are set to return to the web during this term of council - pending final say from the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.