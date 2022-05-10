Public access, live online: Council's new code of practice up for exhibition

The Eurobodalla's public forums are set to return to the web during this term of council - pending final say from the community.
Eurobodalla Shire Council has revamped its Code of Meeting Practice to mandate all public forums and public access sessions be live streamed.
This brings the public sessions in line with Council meetings which are already broadcast online.
Councillors also voted for changes to the requirements of speakers at public forums.
Approved presenters will be encouraged to provide a written copy of their speech ahead of the public session - but this is no longer mandatory.
Previously any person who didn't provide their speech was in breach of code, and not allowed to present.
During discussion on the motion, deputy mayor Alison Worthington said she appreciated having the presentations ahead of time.
Councillors heard from 10 speakers during the public forum, which was held before the council meeting.
"As a human being, I find it a lot easier to have a written submission before me, as well as the person presenting," Cr Worthington said.
"We're happy to take away the punitive statement about breaching code, and encourage people to still make a written submission."
The revised Code of Meeting Practice is on public exhibition until 22 June; a report of submissions will go before council on 26 July.
Previously, public access and forums were only open to those physically present in the council chambers, and people registered to join via video link.
With newly-elected representatives in office, council was required by legislation to adopt an updated code.
Councillors used the opportunity to fulfil their election commitment to reinstating live streaming of the public access sessions and public forums.
As speakers mentioned during the public forum, all nine councillors had made the commitment to live streaming at a candidates forum in Tuross Head during the election campaign.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
