Weighing in at 2.71 kilograms and 39 centimetres long, Oysters on the Clyde's 'Uncle Ray' has been crowned Australia's Biggest Oyster and is setting it's sights on global domination.
Uncle Ray was crowned Australian Champion at the Narooma Oyster Festival on May 7.
Advertisement
Event announcer Paul West said the competition was so close it was "the giant oyster equivalent of a photo finish".
Two oysters - Uncle Ray and Broken Hearted Jill - were both equal in weight however Uncle Ray was crowned champion because it was longer.
Kirk Hargreaves from Oysters on the Clyde said Uncle Ray was identified early as an incredibly fast-growing oyster.
"Because he got big so quickly, we decided to keep him as a pet," Mr Hargreaves said.
READ MORE:
Uncle Ray is eight years old, and Mr Hargreaves has spent that time nurturing the oyster in the best possible growing conditions.
"We are constantly moving him around the river to where it best suits him with nutrients and salt in the water," Mr Hargreaves said. For example, near the river mouth where water is more saline.
Uncle Ray is dropped deeper in the river, where nutrients are more readily available.
To get competition ready, Uncle Ray is placed in baskets exposed to the sun at low tide. The sunlight hardens the shell, adding weight.
Mr Hargreaves said there was no limit to how big an oyster could grow.
He believes Uncle Ray may be the biggest oyster in the world, and intends to have the Guinness Book of Records verify the claim later this year.
Mr Hargreaves said he had grown attached to the oyster after caring for it for so long.
"He has gone through a hell of a period to be an oyster," Mr Hargreaves said.
He doesn't like to keep Uncle Ray out of the water for more than 24 hours, and transports him in an insulated cooler bag.
"He is important to us," Mr Hargreaves said. "You get quite attached to him."
Mr Hargreaves plans to return to the Narooma Oyster Festival in 2023 to defend the title.
Advertisement
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.