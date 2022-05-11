Photoshoot celebrating National Mothering Week

Families from Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) Eurobodalla gathered for a picnic and photoshoot in the Regional Botanical Gardens on May 6 to celebrate National Mothering Week.
When group leader Dr Michelle Hamrosi moved to the Eurobodalla eight years ago with her seven month old, she couldn't find any mother support groups to join.
She decided to form her own, and ABA Eurobodalla have been meeting fortnightly at different locations around the shire ever since.
It is a chance for parents to meet other parents and form new social networks.
"There are heaps of new families moving to the area without any connections here," Dr Hamrosi said.
For National Mothering Week - a nationwide celebration of mothers running from May 2 to May 6 - ABA Eurobodalla organised a family photoshoot in the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens.
"It was a gorgeous day and it was like a breathe of fresh air to gather together," Dr Hamrosi said.
ABA Eurobodalla meet regularly twice a month.
On the first Friday of every month, they gather at an outdoor playground in the shire - alternating between playground to be accessible for residents throughout the shire.
On the third Wednesday of every month they meet at Red Door Community Hall in Moruya for skill workshops or informative talks. Previous topics include baby massaging, pelvic health post-pregnancy and breastfeeding tips.
Dr Hamrosi said the informative sessions provided a much needed space to explore the ins and outs of parenting.
"People haven't thought much about this until they have children, and they have lots of questions," she said.
"There isn't anything else like this... where it is relevant to you after you've had the baby."
Birthing classes at Moruya were cancelled during COVID, and Dr Hamrosi said the ABA provided an important service to the community.
"These are the conversations we aren't having enough in the community and we need to have them," she said.
Parents and children from all different stages are involved in ABA Eurobodalla, and Dr Hamrosi said this made giving and receiving advice enjoyable without the pressure of comparison.
Anyone can sign up to become a member on the ABA website, or turn up to an ABA Eurobodalla event.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
