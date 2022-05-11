Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Photoshoot celebrating National Mothering Week

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
May 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Michelle Hamrosi said ABA Eurobodalla was providing a safe space for new parents to have the conversations they needed to have. Photograph: Kylie Verdouw

Families from Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) Eurobodalla gathered for a picnic and photoshoot in the Regional Botanical Gardens on May 6 to celebrate National Mothering Week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.