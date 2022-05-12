A local furniture shop has become the hero providing couches and a mattress to a family plagued by mould and rejected insurance claims - all on top of the husband undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.
Sharon and Wayne Sing spent four weeks in Canberra while Mr Sing received radiation treatment for a brain tumour. It was the four weeks before Easter, when rain drenched the south coast.
When the couple returned to their Surfside house, they found water had leaked into their house underneath the guttering, covering the backroom couch in a thick layer of furry mould.
For Mr Sing who had been so looking forward to being back in his own home, it was heartbreaking.
After his operation, he was immuno-compromised, and the couple feared any exposure to the mouldy house could be detrimental to Mr Sing's health.
The couple launched an insurance application, and their insurance provider supported accommodation payments so they could stay somewhere else while the case was dealt with.
Ms Sing did not move the mouldy couch for fear it would interfere with the insurance claim.
The claim took six weeks to be processed by CommInsure, all while Mr and Ms Sing stayed in Clyde View Holiday Park.
Their insurance application was rejected. The day they received the email informing them, the insurer's accommodation payments ended. The couple were sent $500 for the inconvenience of the delay.
They were forced to return home.
However, when the couple came home they found the mould had spread in their absence, into the front room covering two more couches, three mattresses, sheets and some personal belongings.
It all had to be thrown out and the carpet deep cleaned.
The couple's daughter-in-law Danelle Guihot said the six week delay had stalled any preparations to set up the house to be compatible for Mr Sing's reduced mobility.
The couple were frustrated the six week delay by their insurer allowed the mould to spread and destroy more furniture in the house.
Instead of paying for their accommodation for six weeks, they wish the insurer had paid for new furniture.
With no couches, Mr Sing sat in the one remaining chair in the loungeroom, Ms Sing forced to sit on his vacant wheelchair.
Mr and Ms Sing's friend reached out to local business Sansoms Furniture One Batemans Bay, asking if they could help.
Manager Kim Samsa said there was never any doubt the family-owned company would help the Sing's.
"The community support us so we are here to support the community," Ms Samsa said.
"We have all been through so much."
They delivered a couch from their Batemans Bay storehouse as soon as possible, with mattresses coming from Ulladulla later in the week.
Jim's Cleaning Moruya reached out to the Sing's and offered to help deep clean mould off windows and glass surfaces; Betta Electrical offered to help clean mould off electrical appliances.
Ms Sing is glad to be home, with her husband, and not have to perch on the wheelchair anymore.
"It is nice to see the community supporting each other," she said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
