Free family fun for National Families Week

National Families Week aims to celebrate the vital role that families play in Australian society, and there are many ways you and your family can get involved in the Eurobodalla.
The week acknowledges the role of families in teaching, supporting and nurturing children as they grow, and encourages Australian families to maximise family time together. It runs from May 15 to 21.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
This year's free Families Week events in Eurobodalla include:
Moer information about these events is available on the council's website.
Local businesses KidzBiz, Mogo Wildlife Park, Southbound Escapes and Birdland Animal Park also have special deals for families during the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.