What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Get in on the ground floor for this essential lesson in tech for seniors. In part one (of two) learn the basics of operating an Android phone including how to use a touchscreen, use apps, wi-fi and more. Be sure to bring your own android phone to the session, so you can get it all set up. Class is in session on Monday (16 May), 2pm to 4pm. Book in with your local library at Batemans Bay, Narooma, or Moruya.