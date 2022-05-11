What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

First look
New exhibition at the Bas
Spiral Galley Co-operative's '25+' exhibition is coming to the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya later this month. This group exhibition will showcase works from 58 of the co-op's 90 members. At the opening, enjoy nibbles and refreshments as you view the magnificent works in a variety of mediums including, ceramics, sculpture, painting, prints, woodwork, video, textiles and jewellery. This is a great opportunity to get a sneak peek before the exhibition opens to the public. Officially opening May 13, 5.30pm.
Advertisement
Writing workshop
Mayor's Writing Competition
In this writing workshop young people (age 8 and up) will have help to develop their stories and turn their ideas into entries for the Mayor's Writing Competition. Come armed with story ideas or drafts to learn: how to turn your ideas into words on a page, tips and tricks on how to structure writing, and how to make a good story into a standout story. Happening this Saturday (9.30am) at Narooma Library. Entries for the Mayor's Writing Competition close July 1.
Tech Training
Android phones for seniors
Get in on the ground floor for this essential lesson in tech for seniors. In part one (of two) learn the basics of operating an Android phone including how to use a touchscreen, use apps, wi-fi and more. Be sure to bring your own android phone to the session, so you can get it all set up. Class is in session on Monday (16 May), 2pm to 4pm. Book in with your local library at Batemans Bay, Narooma, or Moruya.
Wholesome Fun
Family Games Day
Get your game on, with free outdoor activities in Bodalla. Have a go at mini golf, egg and spoon races, giant pick up sticks, giant naughts and crosses, sack races, and much more. It's good old fashioned fun for all ages, brought to you by Eurobodalla Shire's children's development team. Coming up on Tuesday (17 May), from 10am to noon. Register your interest online.
Career Chat
Figure our your next step
Whether you're making your first foray into the world of work, or chasing a career change, make the Moruya Career Conversation event your first port of call. Eurobodalla Council's employment team are here to talk about the wide array of options already in our region, plus the emerging industries of the future. Get all the advice you need on resume writing, training and upskilling, apprenticeships and traineeships, and what local employers are looking for. Drop in to Moruya Library on Tuesday (17 May) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Coming Up
Trivia with Quota Club
Advertisement
After a two year hiatus, Quota Club Narooma's trivia fundraiser is back! Get your team of eight together for a night to test your knowledge and scratch that competitive itch. Entry is $10 per person, which includes a light supper; funds raised from trivia will go directly too Narooma VRA Rescue. Jump on board next Friday, 20 May at Club Narooma. To book a table, contact Barb McCabe of Quota Club Narooma.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.