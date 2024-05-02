Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard, May 3

The Goldner String Quartet
Don't miss out on your opportunity to hear this celebrated quartet in their last year of performing together. Proudly presented by the South Coast Music Society, the Goldner String Quartet will be performing quartets by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky.
Sunday, May 5 from 2.00pm, St Bernard's Church, Batehaven
Tickets available at www.southcoastmusicsociety.com or at the door. $45 Adults, concession and SCMS members $40
Asbestos and silica related diseases seminar
The Asbestos Diseases Foundation of Australia (adfa) will be holding an information seminar at the Soldiers Club at Batemans Bay on Monday, May 6. Commencing at 11.00am presentations will be made by Barry Robson and Michelle Walsh, Turner Freeman Lawyers , and adfa members Karen and Kate will also speak of the impact of asbestos diseases on families. Questions and comments are welcomed. Participants are encouraged to stay for a light lunch.
Please RSVP by Friday, May 3 at info@adfa.org.au or phone 02 9637 8759
Help us find a home for Charlie
Charlie is an eight year old black cat. Shy at first, a little time brings out his lovely, gentle and affectionate nature. He would make a wonderful pet for an older person seeking a loving companion.
To enquire about Charlie, please ring Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
Did you know you can now receive financial help to desex your cat? By law, cats must be desexed by four months of age; this is to help reduce the number of unwanted kittens born every year. If anyone on a pension or benefit who is struggling to meet the cost of desexing their pet, we can help with part of the cost. Just book your pet into the vet of your choice, then contact us on 0436 816 718.
We hope you can help us find a home for Dyson, a young (around 12 months) Wolfhound cross. Dyson is affectionate, walks well on a led and travels well. This lovely boy appears not to have met many other dogs, but is quite interested in them, so it seems he would respond well to some more socialisation.
Warning: if you meet Dyson, you'll fall in love instantly!
Dyson loves children but is a bit bouncy for a home with very little ones.
Wolfhounds tend to be calm, gentle and sensitive, and make great family pets. They are not suited to homes with chickens, cats or pocket pets.
Dyson is a lovable and loving boy ready to be your friend and companion for life. Like all AWL animals, Dyson comes desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and flea, tick and worm treated.
Please ring 0410016612 for more information.
