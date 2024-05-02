Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard, May 3

Did you know you can now receive financial help to desex your cat? By law, cats must be desexed by four months of age; this is to help reduce the number of unwanted kittens born every year. If anyone on a pension or benefit who is struggling to meet the cost of desexing their pet, we can help with part of the cost. Just book your pet into the vet of your choice, then contact us on 0436 816 718.