South Coast Health and Wellbeing Guide - May 2022

Welcome to the South Coast Health and Wellbeing Guide. We hope you enjoy the interesting stories and helpful information in this special publication.
We're all more health conscious these days, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are we experts at hand sanitising, mask wearing and maintaining social distance we also recognise the importance of taking care of our mind and body.
This guide looks at mental health support that is available as well as tips you can use to help kids with anxiety.
A range of illnesses and treatments are discussed including dental health, optical care, varicose veins, fetal alcohol syndrome, breast cancer treatments, chiropractic care and foot health. There is also an important column on recognising the signs of domestic violence.
Understanding that our overall health includes looking and feeling our best there are articles about playing sport, eating right, volunteering, skincare and a double page spread on the do's and dont's of injectables and fillers for anyone considering anti-ageing treatments.
We hope you enjoy reading the South Coast Health and Wellbeing Guide.
