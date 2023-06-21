Stretching from South Durras in the north, down the beautiful coastline to Tilba Tilba in the south, the Eurobodalla spans 143 kilometres of coast, includes 83 beaches, and has four major river systems.
It's no wonder that the name Eurobodalla comes from an Aboriginal word meaning 'small haven for boats' or 'land between waters'.
Reaping the rewards this natural paradise offers are the locals who live in the bustling towns and quieter communities nestled among the forests, farmland and shores.
On the coast you'll find the major hubs of Batemans Bay, Moruya, and Narooma, as well as coastal towns such as Broulee, Tuross Heads, Malua Bay and Tomakin.
Read the Eurobodalla Community Guide and Business Directory 2023-24 online.
Further inland, among the lush green rolling hills, are the townships of Mogo, Bodalla and Tilba Tilba. Though this is only the tip of the iceberg...a scenic drive around the Eurobodalla will introduce you to the many other communities in the region.
While it may only take around an hour and a half to drive from one end of the Eurobodalla to the other, there's a plethora of unique, beautiful and charming places to lose yourself along the way.
If you choose to explore on foot or jump on your bicycle, there are also many trails winding through bushland and along the coast, which connect towns and villages.
Whether you're local to the region or a visitor, be sure to support local businesses and make the most of the Eurobodalla's wonderful shops, eateries and services.
Find out more about what the Eurobodalla has to offer within this guide.
