Path to Prosperity proposes to build housing pods, such as Mr Crooke's cabins, which are relocatable and available for quick deployment in cases of emergency. Mr Ferguson and Mr Crooke hope these pods will be community-owned and located in hubs on vacant blocks of land around shared amenities. They could be rented out on short term leases to people in need during emergencies, or in other times of personal crisis, such as homelessness or to victims of domestic violence.