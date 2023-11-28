Eden-Monaro small businesses to get cyber security boost

Eden-Monaro's small businesses can strengthen their cyber security with a new voluntary cyber health-check program.
As part of its forthcoming 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy, the federal government will help small businesses to improve their cyber security resilience and their ability to recover from a cyber attack.
The strategy provides support for small and medium businesses that are more vulnerable to the impacts of cyber incidents and will be critical to businesses in Eden-Monaro.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said that cyber attacks can cause serious financial and reputational damage to businesses of all sizes.
"Small businesses are the heart of our Eden-Monaro communities and the government's Cyber Security Strategy aims to give them specialised support and protect them from threats," Ms McBain said.
The government is committing $7.2million to establish a voluntary cyber health-check program that will allow businesses to undertake a free, tailored self-assessment of their cyber security maturity.
Businesses across Eden-Monaro can use this health-check to determine the strength of their cyber security measures.
It also provides access to the educational tools and materials they need to upskill.
Small and medium businesses with higher risk exposure will also be able to access a more sophisticated, third-party assessment to provide additional security across national supply chains.
The federal government will also invest $11million in the Small Business Cyber Resilience Service that will provide one-on-one assistance to help small businesses tackle their cyber challenges, including walking them through the steps to recover from a cyber attack.
This commitment to cyber security is vital to Australia's security and economic prosperity, especially for Eden-Monaro's 4,822 small businesses.
"Small businesses in Eden-Monaro have already suffered following COVID, bushfires and natural disasters.
"This is another way we can support our businesses by keeping them safe from cyber security threats," Ms McBain said.
For more information go to the cyber section of the government's website.
