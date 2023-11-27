The bell at St John's Anglican Church will toll for the climate on Saturday, December 2 to mark the beginning of the International Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 28).
Although the United Nations-organised meeting is taking place in Dubai, members of 350 Eurobodalla are making their voices heard in Moruya by ringing the bell 28 times from 11am.
350 Eurobodalla spokesperson Niall O'Donnell said the climate situation is worsening despite 28 years of COPs.
"By ringing the bell we're calling on delegates to COP to listen to the thousands of concerned communities around the world who want urgent and meaningful climate action," he said.
Mr O'Donnell, an emergency department nurse, holds concerns about climate change impacting people's health.
''The window for decisive action is fast narrowing," he said.
Social worker and 350 Eurobodalla member Marie Jamieson said mental health is also taking a hit from climate change.
"Many young people are in despair, and anxiety is rising more broadly in the community, particularly now as we approach another risky bushfire season," she said.
"We are relying on the delegates at COP to act for the safety of us all...our health and wellbeing depends on it," Ms Jamieson said.
You are invited to 350 Eurobodalla's 'Ringing of the Bell for Climate Action' on Saturday, December 2 from 11am to 11.30pm at the St John's Anglican Church, Page Street Moruya.
