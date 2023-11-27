Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Hear them toll: bells to ring at St John's Anglican Church in Moruya for COP 28

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 27 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:58pm
350 Eurobodalla will ring the bell at St John's Anglican Church in Moruya 28 times to mark the beginning of COP 28 on December 2. Pictured are 350 Eurobodalla members ringing the bell in 2021. Picture by Gillianne Tedder
The bell at St John's Anglican Church will toll for the climate on Saturday, December 2 to mark the beginning of the International Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 28).

