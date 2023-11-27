Following their successful Winter Appeal in July, Batemans Bay real estate agent Blackshaw Coastal are again teaming up with Campbell Page to make this Christmas special for disadvantaged teens on the South Coast.
Campbell Page's Reconnect program is currently supporting 51 South Coast families with 80 children. The program provides a confidential, safe place for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their families.
Lisa Carnall of Blackshaw Coastal said people who donated to the Winter Appeal were very happy to know they were supporting people within the community.
Three trailer-loads of clothing, blankets and food were donated to disadvantaged Eurobodalla families in the appeal.
"The Winter Appeal in July was so successful in supporting many families and we felt a Christmas Appeal would be a good way for the community to once again support those most in need," Ms Carnall said.
"The ages we are most looking to receive support for are teens," she said.
Campbell Page are supporting 40 children aged between 10 and 14, 33 aged between 15 and 18 and seven aged between 4 and 8.
"[We want] more support around the often forgotten teenagers who are disadvantaged and may not receive a lot of gifts due to financial pressures on families."
Donations can be dropped off to the Blackshaw Coastal office at 3/1A Orient Street, Batemans Bay before Saturday, December 16.
All donations will be collected by Campbell Page and given to young people in the Eurobodalla.
"We are happy to collect from people and we will wrap and tag as age and gender appropriate."
"Join us in gifting presents to young people and their families who are experiencing homelessness or are disadvantaged within the Eurobodalla, ensuring they experience the magic of Christmas."
