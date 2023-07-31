Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Narooma High School in Combined High Schools State Championship

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 1 2023 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
Narooma High School girls volleyball team members: Anwen Cowie, Sierra Cowley, Sara James, Chantelle De Heaume, Marli Clark, Jahzarra Kincaid and Cerys Cowie. Other members of the team are Claire Callaghan, Sophie Potts, Evalyn Reakes and Kymiah Stewart. Picture by Marion Williams
The girls volleyball team from Narooma High School punched above its weight at the Combined High Schools State Championship in Sydney.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

