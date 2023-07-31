Tiny Tilba knows how to put on a top day.
There were smiles and laughter all round at the Tilba Festival on Saturday, July 29.
Kids were running excitedly from one attraction to the next along Bate Street.
The festival organisers developed a non-stop program of top-notch musicians that added to the festive vibe.
Singers at the stage near the cheese factory included Narooma's Jakob Poyner of Australian Idol fame, plus Bega's Corey Legge and Felicity Dowd.
This year Ms Dowd won Tamworth Songwriters New Songwriter of the Year Award.
READ ALSO:
At the other stage next to The Dromedary Hotel, Punkalla Holler put in a high energy performance, followed by Shannanigans and Goldie.
There was good old-fashioned fun with the egg toss and cheese rolling.
Kids were well-catered for with face painting, art and craft plus the RFS gave out kid-sized firemen's helmets which was very well-received.
They were fascinated by the Flag Warrior from Cobargo who towered above them on stilts.
Tilba Leather and Mother Mountain Forge gave well-attended demonstrations.
As well as the RFS stall, there was a stall for the Yes campaign and Narooma Men's Shed was selling items their members had made to raise funds for the great work they do in the community.
Susan Gray, president of the Tilba District Chamber of Commerce, said 1800 tickets to were sold.
She said she was very pleased with the number given the festival had moved from its usual time slot in Easter to the last weekend in July.
"The anecdotal feedback is that the people who came enjoyed the fact it was less congested and busy and found it more relaxing," Ms Gray said.
"Some of the feedback was it felt a bit more like a community event and more authentic with lots of kids ad families and we placed a lot of emphasis on local bands and musicians."
She said the Chamber will do a full debrief and get more feedback from businesses before deciding whether the festival would be held in July again next year.
Ms Gray was particularly pleased with the reception to the new history and culture exhibition which attracted more than 450 festival-goers on the day.
Given the level of interest and enthusiasm they are exploring other venues to display the six new banners they developed.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.