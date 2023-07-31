Four people from the Far South Coast will be heading to Thailand in August to represent Australia at the World Dragon Boat Championships.
Therese Holgate, Ross Galvin and Julie Salter of Moruya's Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club will be joined by Gill McCallum of Merimbula Water Dragons.
To be considered for selection, applicants were tested through planking, push ups, sit ups, pull ups and by paddling a dragon boat weighing around 270 kilograms, by themselves over 200 metres.
Therese said the campaign had started in earnest just after the Australian Championships in Albury last April when members of the Auroras were asked to stay on and spent much of Anzac Day training together for the first time.
After that session the team was given an extensive weekly gym and on water program. Each team member had to send in a weekly report on their on and off water training," Therese said.
The on water program has seen paddlers train in Canberra and Sydney to get together with other Auroras. Also for the past two months the Senior Cs (age 60 category) have trained in Moruya on Sunday afternoons and at 6.30am on Monday mornings.
"The cold hasn't dampened our enthusiasm and training has been intense but still enjoyable," Therese said.
"We have been supported in their training by paddlers from Nature Coast, Merimbula and Invictus from Canberra. Cath Croatto from Invictus is also in the Senior C team and has done a great job sweeping and coaching the group."
There was a two day camp at Newport Sydney in early July when team members came from all over Australia to train together and have fitness levels tested.
One of the tests Auroras must take is a modified rower or erg to show their best time over 500m. At 2 minutes 34 seconds Gill was top woman and eighth overall in the entire male and female senior C (over 60) squad of 67.
"I actually like the training part as much as the racing. I know I'm a stronger and better paddler for it. The boat just flies and that's such a great feeling," Gill said.
"It's about strengthening the back and core areas. We modify the lat pull-downs to emphasise the rotation needed and to use the core," Gill said.
The regular cardio work includes running, rowing and jumping jacks.
"It's important to work on the cardio in readiness for adapting to the heat and humidity we'll be racing in," Gill said.
The world championships will include 200, 500, 1000 and 2000 metre races, in mens, womens and mixed categories.
"I'm really looking forward to going as a team. It's just such a great experience."
The team has two days of training in Thailand before the World Championships. The opening ceremony is on Monday, August 7 followed by six days of racing.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
