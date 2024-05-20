No Stopping Moruya High School's Joint Custody

Moruya High School students Lucy, Lennox, Bianca and Izzy first bonded in music class just over a year ago.
None of them envisioned what lay in store when they came together and formed their band Joint Custody.
The name itself was a nod to family situations, but also a nod to sharing time between their old bands and the newly formed, guitarist Izzy said at first they joked they were all "on loan".
Now fully formed and functioning as one, the band have just recorded their first four-track EP called 'Anything for Love'.
The studio time comes off the back of winning Pambula's Beats by the Beach in March 2024, where the band took out the first prize and $600.
Come April they backed this up with a first place in Currents Battle of the Band, earning themselves valuable studio time, a voucher to Planet TX music store and a cash prize.
Currents Battle of the Bands was organised and funded by Eurobodalla Shire Council, with additional funding from the NSW government as a part of Youth Week 2024.
Youth development officer Ashley Darby said the event was a huge success with six bands competing from high schools across the Eurobodalla
"The event was outstanding, we had a massive 340 people in the crowd and really great feedback from the audience and performers on the night," she said
"The acts were so varied and original, with three quarters of all musicians female or non-binary.
"Abby May - an incredible folk style singer and guitarist came second, Axle King - a solo metal guitarist won a prize for best stage presence, and Good Golly - a six piece jazzy funk group, complete with flute - won for most original.
"But Joint Custody just delivered so well on their musical ability, their stage presence and their ability to get the crowd moving."
The band had played to much larger audiences prior to the event, taking to the stage at Pulse Alive in March where they entertained 4000 people in Ken Rosewall arena in Sydney.
They were also given the opportunity to open for Thirsty Merc at Moruya Waterfront Hotel last year.
Rapidly building their presence on and off the stage, Joint Custody were preparing to reach a larger audience with their EP.
Recorded with their former music teacher, Dave Tweedie, the band poured their prize money into their all-original release.
Wildfire, the first single, is a "fan favourite" at their gigs, said Lennox.
"Wildfire is about living life to the fullest and being crazy," he said.
"It's kinda the feeling of who cares, let's be wild and party 'cause I am in love."
'Wildfire' is available on all the streaming platforms.
Joint Custody is performing at Queerobodalla pride month launch Sunday, June 2, and can be often found performing at Tukka's Cafe on open mic nights.
