Bushfire fighting vehicle gifted to support Aboriginal cultural burns

A new vehicle will provide invaluable support to the Merrimans Local Aboriginal Land Council.
On Friday, May 17, during a ceremony at Wallaga Lake, RFS Deputy Commissioner for Field Operations Peter McKechnie handed over the keys.
The delivery of the firefighting appliance will facilitate community practice of cultural burns and support bushfire safety management.
"We are pleased to be able to provide the LALC with a used purpose-built fire fighting vehicle which it can now use to carry out its statutory obligations relating to bushfire," Deputy Commissioner McKechnie said.
The vehicle was re-purposed for further community use after its retirement from the Rural Fire Service fleet.
A new home for the vehicle was found after the Cultural Fire Management Unit within the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure's (DPHI) approached the RFS on behalf of the Merrimans LALC with the request for a fire fighting appliance.
Steve Kamper, the Minister for Lands and Property, said the gift was a great example of government departments working together to achieve a positive outcome for local communities, allowing the LALC to undertake its important work.
Fitted with a 600-litre water tank and pressurised fire pumping gear and hoses to extinguish fires, the four-wheel drive could be used in various terrains due to its solid off-road capabilities, further allowing the LALC to reach areas off the beaten track.
Amanda Foster, the acting CEO for Merrimans Local Aboriginal Land Council welcomed the new addition.
"It is absolutely outstanding to get this vehicle which will allow the LALC to move forward on a number of fronts including bush fire mitigation, undertaking our cultural burning practices and I'm sure other uses," Ms Foster said.
"We have land including in remote areas that needs to be managed so the arrival of this tanker comes at a good time."
