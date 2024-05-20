Rise Up Eurobodalla to march on Labor MP's office

Like the floods and flames, Eurobodalla residents will rise.
At 11am on Saturday, May, 25, 350 Eurobodalla will be meeting under the bridge near Foreshore Park, Batemans Bay before marching to Fiona Phillips' office to demand the Labor government fix climate laws
All residents were invited to join them.
"At a time when Australia is already suffering terribly from climate chaos we must have the climate impact considered in our national environment laws," a 350 Eurobodalla spokesperson said.
"Every project must be judged on whether it will increase emissions.
"The fires and floods, the marine heatwaves, the bleaching again of the Great Barrier Reef and the dying of Jarrah forests in WA all mean that we must do everything possible to reduce emissions.
"By planning to open vast new fossil gas fields, Labor has put the big gas corporations ahead of our future.
"The Future Gas Strategy is not a path to a safe future, it is a path to disaster. Some gas will be needed for a time, but we must phase down all fossil fuels, not recklessly increase production."
350 Eurobodalla have joined people around Australia who have already taken part in 60 "Rise Up" events to demand the Labor government fix climate laws.
