Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fungi specialist to share wealth of knowledge at 'Feastival'

May 20 2024 - 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With more than 50 events planned celebrating the science, food and art of fungi, the Fungi Feastival 2024 is bound to warm up your winter social calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.