Early designs for the new Eurobodalla Hospital have been unveiled by New South Wales Health.
Artist's impressions show what the future facility will look like once complete: a modern hospital with more local services.
Across three levels, the new hospital will have:
Notably, the intensive care until will be a first for the Eurobodalla, according to minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor.
"I know that this [intensive care] is something that has been advocated strongly for by the community and I thank them for their efforts.
"Not only will this new hospital improve health outcomes, experiences and services for communities from Narooma to Batemans Bay, it will also drive employment and skills development across the region throughout construction."
Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said the new hospital will provide more services than are currently available at the Moruya and Batemans Bay hospitals combined.
"We're at an exciting stage with plans for the $260 million Eurobodalla Regional Hospital revealing a sustainable, contemporary facility that will support the needs of the entire Eurobodalla Shire, from Narooma to Batemans Bay, as well as the many holidaymakers who visit each year," Mr Hazzard said.
Interested community members can continue to give feedback, with the designs set to go on show at community drop-in sessions later this week.
Mr Hazzard said resident feedback informed major decisions during the hospital development thus far, and would continue to do so during the design stage.
"The local community has been instrumental in the design of the hospital and I urge everyone to come along to the upcoming consultation sessions and be involved in this game-changing project," he said.
The Eurobodalla Hospital project team will be out and about from Wednesday to Saturday:
Wednesday, August 10
Narooma Plaza, 9.30am - 3pm
185 Princes Highway, Narooma
Thursday, August 11
Village Centre Batemans Bay, 9.30am - 3pm
1 Perry St, Batemans Bay
Saturday, August 13
Moruya Country Markets, 8am - 12pm
37 Ford St, Moruya
Early works on the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital are scheduled to start later this year, while the main construction works are due to commence in 2023.
The hospital is expected to open to patients in 2025.
