Telstra lodges plans to provide 'reliable communications' to western Shire village

Telstra has unveiled plans to build a new telecommunications tower in the western part of the Eurobodalla Shire.
The telecommunications giant lodged a DA with Eurobodalla Shire Council on July 6 to build a 20-metre monopole in Nerrigundah, west of Bodalla.
According to DA paperwork, Telstra "examined a range of possible deployment options" before settling on a property on Gulph Street, Nerrigundah.
If approved, the tower, expected to cost $150,000, would be built on an empty plot of land next to the Nerrigundah RFS Shed.
Telstra considered seven other sites for the tower, including two sites on William Street, another site on Gulph Street, two sites on Gulph Creek Road, a site on Byrnes Street, and a site on Mountain Road, but those sites weren't considered due to technical requirements or the land not being made available by the current owner.
Telstra said the plans were a "direct result" of the Nerrigundah community's request for "reliable telecommunications".
"The proposed works provide the community with reliable 4G access which in turn supports the various rural, residential and tourist industries in the region and form part of a wider plan to ensure reliable and accessible coverage during emergency situations," the paperwork reads.
"A reasonable balance has been struck between the technical requirements for a new facility in this area, the need to deliver an optimum level of service based on the level of coverage delivered by a facility of this height, and the need to minimise visual and other environmental impacts."
The plans are part of the Mobile Black Spot Program, announced by the Federal Government in December, 2018.
The paperwork said Telstra had invested $280m of its own funds as part of the program.
"Mobile phones and mobile broadband devices continue to play an important role in the lives of Australians," the paperwork reads. "This includes providing the fundamental ability to be in contact with family and friends, operating businesses more efficiently and effectively, as well as dialling 000 during a natural disaster or other emergency.
"Because of the ever growing demand for more data and better reception, mobile phone carriers such as Telstra continually have to upgrade and expand mobile phone networks to eliminate coverage blackspots and to keep up with the demands and expectations placed upon them by the community."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
