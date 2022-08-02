Nominations open to find the 'best' community sports dad

Parents play an important role in community sports. Whether it's coaching a junior footy team or getting up early to paint the fresh lines on the pitch, parents become the lifeblood of sporting communities.
Philips is providing the chance to recognise dads around the country for their efforts in community sport with the nine annual Philips Community Sports Dad of the Year, and nominations are now open.
The award acknowledges the "contributions and positive impact" Australian dads have made to their families and community "both on and off the sporting field".
"Australia's dads are true unsung heroes in keeping community sport a live," a spokesperson for the award said.
"Over the past year, inspiring stories have emerged on how families have rallied together to support their local sporting teams during the most difficult of times, and this award acknowledges these efforts."
Logan Martin, a BMX Olympic gold medallist and 2021s Celebrity Sports Dad of the Year, knows how important the support he received from his own dad was, and he now aspires to do the same for his kids.
"In my younger years of playing sport, my dad was such a great support, driving me to Rugby League training, being a judge and generally just helping out and getting involved," he said.
"Every little bit helps and keeps sport alive, so it's really cool to see dads get recognition for doing so. I can't wait for my kids to grow up so I can do the same."
Paul Masluk, the founder of the award, said the strength and passion showcased through nominations showed how important dads had been to the future of both community and professional sports.
"Every athlete has their story of who has supported them over the years and in many cases that's a dad who has committed their weekends to champion community sports from the sidelines or behind the scenes," he said.
"This Award is an opportunity to come together and collectively say thanks ahead of Father's Day."
Nominations can be made through the Sports Dad website.
