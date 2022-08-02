Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Nominations open to find the 'best' community sports dad

Updated August 3 2022 - 6:42am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic gold medallist and 2021 Celebrity Sports Dad of the Year Logan Martin with his young family.

Parents play an important role in community sports. Whether it's coaching a junior footy team or getting up early to paint the fresh lines on the pitch, parents become the lifeblood of sporting communities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.