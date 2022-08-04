Widow's 'shock' at rates after pension rebate expires

An elderly woman has criticised Eurobodalla Shire Council for not applying a pensioner's discount to the rates on her property after her husband passed away in May.
However, council said the discount in question had been removed in 2020 and eligibility for any rates rebate was determined on an individual level.
Naomi Good, an 89-year-old widow, contacted the Bay Post this week after she received a larger than expected bill for her annual rates.
"My husband Desmond died in May," she said. "We got a seniors discount on our rates, and because our house was in both names, I assumed the discount was in both names as well.
"I got the bill the other day and I thought it'd gone up a lot. I was a bookkeeper, so I'm pretty astute with my bills, but there would be a lot of people who wouldn't look, they'd just pay it."
Mrs Good said she was required to go to council to apply for a rates reduction in her own name.
"Council told me that even though the rates were in both names, my husband had applied for the discount and they took it off when he died," she said.
"I imagine a lot of people wouldn't know that happens, and it's pretty lousy. I'm not happy."
In a statement, a Eurobodalla Shire Council spokesperson said the discount on the Goods' rates had been removed in 2020, not when Naomi's husband passed away.
"The pension rebate was not removed as a result of his passing; it was removed in 2020 because he no longer met the criteria to receive the pension rebate," they said.
"Council provides a rebate to eligible pensioners in accordance with the Local Government Act. They must reside at the property and have a pension concession card to be eligible.
"The rebate is applied to the property however the eligibility is on a per owner basis as one may be eligible but the other may not."
The spokesperson said about 20 per cent of properties in the Eurobodalla Shire received a pension rebate.
"Council's process for new applications is for the ratepayer to come into Council to apply so staff can ensure the required documentation is provided, can confirm eligibility with required questions, and can discuss the rebate with them at that time," they said.
"The process is quite simple, and customers are only required to attend for the initial application. Each subsequent year is then automatically applied providing the owner remains eligible."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
