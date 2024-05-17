Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Expert on 'birds and the bees' talks future of honey ahead of World Bee Day

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dr Doug Somerville lives in the land of the milk and honey on the South Coast and looks after 45 million bees.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.