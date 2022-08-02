Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Seahawks lock in two home finals after mixed results in last round

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:54am, first published 4:35am
The Batemans Bay Seahawks have locked in two home finals over the coming weeks after both the first-grade men's and women's sides locked up their spots in the Top 6.

