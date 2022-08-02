Seahawks lock in two home finals after mixed results in last round

The Batemans Bay Seahawks have locked in two home finals over the coming weeks after both the first-grade men's and women's sides locked up their spots in the Top 6.
The men won the minor premiership thanks to a thumping 36.15 (231) to 1.1 (7) win over Eastlake, while the women' dropped to third place on the ladder with a shock 5.4 (34) to 4.8 (32) loss to Eastlake.
The results mean the women's side will play the Queanbeyan Tigers in an elimination final on Saturday, August 6, at Hanging Rock Oval, and the men will play in a preliminary final at the same venue on Saturday, August 13.
The men won't know their opponents until results from August 6.
Women's coach Aaron Wickham said there was still a "good feeling" among the side despite its 14-game winning streak being snapped.
"If we're going to lose a game, it's best to lose the last one before the finals," he said.
"We'd won 14 straight before that and there might have been a level of complacency there, so hopefully now the girls realise we won't cruise through finals."
Wickham said Eastlake "raised the intensity" against the Seahawks on Saturday, and said his side would need to deal with more in the finals.
"A lot of them haven't played finals before, so hopefully they can all band together, lift their intensity, and kick it up a gear," he said.
"Pressure is always a great way to win, but we've become a more skilful side over the past couple of years, so we're trying to balance the pressure with the skills."
The Seahawks are dealing with "a couple of niggly" injuries, but coach Wickham will have one of his strongest sides on the park on Saturday.
The match will bounce at 12pm, and Wickham said it would be a great contest.
"It's always good to get a big crowd down to get the the girls geared up," he said. "They know it's crunch time; we can't have another loss now if we want to win the grand final.
"I think they're ready for it."
Men's coach Mick Kenny said his side would relish the week off before a big home final on August 13 with a spot in the grand final on the line.
"Eastlake got us at a bad time," he said. "We're back to full strength now, and that was one of our better performances of the season.
"It shows where the mindset is - all the players are ready to go for this finals series.
"It's good to have the feather under the cap (the minor premiership), but we're really focused on what's ahead of us the next couple of weeks - we want that premiership."
The Seahawks will likely face Woden in the preliminary final, a side they have beaten twice already this season.
Coach Kenny said he would lean on the experience of players from the 2018 Premiership side to get some of the younger players through the tough parts of finals footy.
"That experience coming into finals is a handy thing to have, and we've got quite a few blokes who were involved in the preliminary final loss in 2019 who are drive to go that extra bit further," he said.
"We'll lean on guys like Nathan Blackburn, Sam Millynn and Kyle O'Malley who have been there before."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
