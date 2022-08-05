100 Years Ago: New maternity facilities in Moruya

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of August 5, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
MRS. Millikin wishes to notify the public that a Private Hospital in Campbell St. has been registered by Board of Health for maternity cases.
Advertisement
MR. J. A. Perkins is in receipt of the following from the Acting Secretary, Lands Dept. :-"Referring to the representations in relation to the request made by Mr. W. H. Corkhill, Secretary of the Tilba Tilba Progress Association that certain land situated south of Portion 24 be set apart as a Reserve for Public Recreation, I have to inform you that approval has been given to the reservation from sale and lease generally for Public Recreation of an area of about 80 acres situated on the east of the main road and fronting the beach."
A special committee meeting of the Moruya Race Club was held in the Shire Hall on Tuesday night those present being Messrs. J. McKeon (chair), R. N. Bull, R. H. Harvison, T. Flood, J. R. Milne, P. Mylott and Secretary F. Flanagan. Messrs. McKeon and Flanagan were re-appointed delegates to the Far South Racing Association's conference which will be held in Bega to-night (Saturday.)
THE 600 ton tramp Mamiyo - the steamer first from Hamburg since the war - arrived in Sydney on Tuesday, her Cargo includes barbed wire, pianos, fencing wire, table salt and galvanized iron.
MORUYA Heads presented a fine sight during last week-end. Heavy seas breaking on the rocky point sent up mountains of spray and every gap and inlet was churned to a creamy froth. A large area of rock and beach was a mass of this spumy substance, which gave the appearance of a light snow. We are informed by Pilot Rose that the seas were the heaviest for the past ten years. On Sunday a number of residents journeyed to the spot to enjoy the spectacle.
OUR Nelligen correspondent writes: - On the 27th ultimo at "Mt. Pleasant," Nelligen there passed away Margaret McCauley, relict of the late James McCauley. The deceased was 84 years of age, and was the eldest daughter of the late Mr. Edmund Heffernan, of Moggendoura, Moruya. Mrs. McCauley was a native of Tipperary (Ireland) and came to N.S. Wales in "the fifties" with her parents who settled in Moruya. The funeral at Nelligen was largely attended, but owing to heavy floods in the district many friends were unavoidably prevented from paying their last respects. A family of seven sons are left to mourn, viz., Messrs. Bernard, J.P., "Mt. Pleasant," Nelligen; Edward, "Mulwhy," Clyde River; James, "Moville," Nelligen; Patrick, "Mt. Pleasant," Nelligen; Joseph F.,B.A., North Sydney; Roger, Brisbane, and Vincent, "Heatherbrae," Clyde River. The deceased lady was highly respected in the district, and will be missed by many
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.