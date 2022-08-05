100 Years Ago: New maternity facilities in Moruya

OUR Nelligen correspondent writes: - On the 27th ultimo at "Mt. Pleasant," Nelligen there passed away Margaret McCauley, relict of the late James McCauley. The deceased was 84 years of age, and was the eldest daughter of the late Mr. Edmund Heffernan, of Moggendoura, Moruya. Mrs. McCauley was a native of Tipperary (Ireland) and came to N.S. Wales in "the fifties" with her parents who settled in Moruya. The funeral at Nelligen was largely attended, but owing to heavy floods in the district many friends were unavoidably prevented from paying their last respects. A family of seven sons are left to mourn, viz., Messrs. Bernard, J.P., "Mt. Pleasant," Nelligen; Edward, "Mulwhy," Clyde River; James, "Moville," Nelligen; Patrick, "Mt. Pleasant," Nelligen; Joseph F.,B.A., North Sydney; Roger, Brisbane, and Vincent, "Heatherbrae," Clyde River. The deceased lady was highly respected in the district, and will be missed by many