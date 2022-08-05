Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

100 Years Ago: New maternity facilities in Moruya

August 5 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eileen Heffernan (nee Cleary), a member of the Heffernan family living in Nelligen in the 1920s.

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of August 5, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.