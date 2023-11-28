Batemans Bay kidney donor shares his 'raw and real' journey

It was around eight-years-ago when Ethan Fisher received news that would change his life, as a loved one was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
At the time neither knew what CKD was - a gradual loss of kidney function over time - or just how much the diagnosis would affect both of them in the long run.
Now, the 35-year-old Batemans Bay resident is donating his kidney to this loved one, something he was never asked to do.
"This was something I made clear, they would never have to ask," he said. "I've always offered it and it wasn't until about two-years-ago where things got serious."
The recipient's kidney function was dropping regularly and it was known a transplant would be needed in the next few years.
"Without permission or hesitation I found my recipient's doctor's details and I called to enquire about how I would donate my kidney," he said.
Mr Fisher started going through testing for the procedure - which is now just a week away (December 5) - more than 18-months-ago.
"Tests and tests and more tests, spread out over countless months, not knowing if I would pass or fail, whether the end of my journey would be soon," he said.
During this time, the father of two, faced the challenge of finding information for donors.
"There's plenty of information out there for the recipients and the diseases that they have that caused them to need a transplant," he said.
"Not a lot of people know much about [donating], and I knew nothing about it. Especially the testing that's involved and the requirements of it."
Here he showcases his journey through the donor process - "the good and the bad". He discusses important topics of donation and focuses on a base point that others can reference.
"[Being a donor] takes a lot out of you. It takes a lot of your own money straightaway and time, and you have to change a lot of your lifestyle to get through it," he said.
Diary of a Kidney Donor focuses on a donor's perspective and attempts to generate more awareness.
"My journey is raw and as real as it gets," he said. "It's completely unscripted ... It's important detail that needs to be seen. The emotion, the preparation, the paperwork, the tests. It is all covered."
From his change in diet, increased water intake, change in gym routine to prevent the possibility of injury, it is all covered.
Mr Fisher outlines the importance of mental health and wellbeing during the process.
He found a psychologist to be a massive tool in his arsenal to work towards this operation.
"You don't realise how much support you need to get through a lot of this stuff and to really mentally check yourself into what's about to happen," he said.
Along with his family - partner and two kids - and out of state extended family.
Having never had a major operation and the uncertainty of time in recovery, with his plumbing business closed, the process has its daunting factors.
"It takes a big toll," he said.
Despite the challenges he hopes the clarity and information his journey may bring to others could help them become donors.
"I'd love it to help people make the choice," he said. "Not that I want to force it on anyone, but it's all about getting more information out there, so people can have a better idea and give them a better choice.
"You don't have to be a live donor like myself. If more people sign on to be a deceased donor, for example, the amount of lives that you save just by doing that, is astronomical in Australia."
For anyone considering becoming a donor, Mr Fisher said it is a "massive" decision and recommends talking to you family first and foremost.
"You voluntarily go into an operation that you know you're going to come out of worse off," he said.
"If you want to register to be a donor once you've deceased, you can go online, you can look all of that up.
"Talking to your families is a brilliant first step ... because at the end of the day, you could register to be a donor, but it's your family's decision."
For more information about becoming a donor and organ transplants visit DonateLife or Gift of Life Foundation. To find out more about kidney disease visit Kidney Health Australia.
