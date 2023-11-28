Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Hundreds show support for Batemans Bay emergency department in wake of new Moruya hospital

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Ryan addressed a packed room at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club to help "save" the Batemans Bay ED on Monday, November 27. Picture by Megan McClelland
Peter Ryan addressed a packed room at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club to help "save" the Batemans Bay ED on Monday, November 27. Picture by Megan McClelland

Anger is growing in the Batemans Bay community towards local MPs and the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) as the town's emergency department looks set to close in the wake of the proposed Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.